22 out of 70 league matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season are done and it is proving to be a batter's paradise so far. In 44 innings played, 15 time 200-run mark has been breached - that is nearly one third of the innings. The highest score this season so far has been 286/6 - by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Rajasthan Royals in only the second match of the season.

All 10 teams have played at least three games so far this season with DC scoring the least runs among all - 560 in 55.3 overs at around 10 runs per over but they have played only three matches. The team with most runs is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 1,014 runs in 96.1 overs at 10.55 runs per over in five games.

Overall, 8,125 runs have been scored this season in 848.2 overs across 22 games at an average run rate of 9.57. These runs are almost equally divided in first and second innings - 4,222 in 435 overs at 9.70 runs per over while batting first and 3,903 runs in 413.2 overs at 9.44 runs per over while chasing.

Talking about 200-plus scores, nine matches out of 22 have seen at least one innings crossing the mark. Out of 15 times 200-plus runs have been scored - teams batting first have done it nine times while the chasing teams have done it six times.

The 200-run scores have proved much difficult to chase as well - Out of nine times chasing, only once the 200-plus score has been chased down successfully - by Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants that too barely.

As for power hitting, already 407 sixes and 688 fours have been hit in 22 matches - a total of 1,095 boundaries in 22 matches - 49 boundaries each match or nearly 25 boundary each innings!

With one boundary (a four or a six) getting hit every five balls in the IPL 2025 - it is actually a nightmare for bowlers this season.