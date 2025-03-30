Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined $14,000 for maintaining a slow over rate during their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (March 29).

Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL champions, suffered a 36-run loss to Gujarat Titans on Saturday. The IPL issued a statement confirming the penalty, saying, "Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad."

Since this was MI's first slow over-rate offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate violations, Pandya was handed a $14,000 fine.

Gavaskar fumes at 'terrible' Mumbai Indians

Batting first on a black-soil pitch, Gujarat Titans posted 196 runs. MI struggled in response, finishing at 160/6, handing Gujarat their first win of the season. This marked MI’s second consecutive defeat, leaving them still searching for their first points in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians' bowling unit had a tough outing but managed to restrict GT under 200. However, fielding lapses cost them dearly. One such instance saw an overthrow result in five extra runs. The incident occurred when Sai Sudharsan pulled a delivery from Deepak Chahar. Fielder Naman Dhir aimed for a run-out at the non-striker’s end, but his throw missed the stumps and, with no backup, the ball raced to the boundary.

The blunder left former India cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar unimpressed. Speaking on the incident, he said, "That's absolutely terrible cricket. No wonder Deepak Chahar is not happy. Those five runs go against his name!"

(With inputs from agencies)