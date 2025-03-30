Ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan believes the elusive 300-run mark in the league can be achieved if two batters deliver standout performances.

Advertisment

After a high-scoring opener against Rajasthan Royals, SRH faced a setback at home against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Now, they take on an Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals side fresh off a thrilling one-wicket victory over LSG, where Ashutosh Sharma’s heroic knock lifted them from 65/5 to successfully chase 210.

Addressing the media ahead of the match, Muralitharan said, “The press has made 300 a target, but we nearly got there with 287 against LSG. If two batters fire, we can reach that milestone.”

Also Read: IPL 2025 | Terrifying moment: Suryakumar Yadav struck on helmet, falls flat; wife Devisha’s concern goes viral-WATCH

Advertisment

Reflecting on SRH’s loss to Lucknow Super Giants, where Nicholas Pooran’s blistering 70 off 25 balls turned the game, Muralitharan praised the knock but remained optimistic about SRH’s comeback.

"Winning and losing is part of the game. We were a bit unlucky, and Pooran played one of his best innings. But the team is confident, and we will bounce back," he signed off.

Squads:

Advertisment

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga.

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.

(With inputs from agencies)