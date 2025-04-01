A new-look Punjab Kings is set to play their second Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) who have blown hot and cold in two matches played so far. While the match is being played in Lucknow, it is advantage PBKS given their form, better bowling attack and of course the confidence they exuded in the first match.

IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG Match Prediction Today

Lucknow's batting has revolved around Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran in the two matches they have played. Their bowling has become a bit better after addition of Avesh Khan in the last match and rookie Prince Yadav finding his groove as well.

The cause of concern is skipper Rishabh Pant's batting - who has not looked great in the two match and has scored only 15 and 0 in the two matches.

PBKS, on the other hand, posted 244 in their first match thanks to skipper Shreyas Iyer's brilliant 97. The skipper was ably supported by Priyansh Arya at the top and Shashank Singh in the slog overs. In middle overs, they have Glenn Maxwell and Azamatullah Omarzai as well.

As for bowling, Arshdeep Singh has been phenomenal over the years for them and he will find it helpful at the grassy Lucknow pitch. Yuzvendra Chahal is their lead spinner with Vijaykumar Vyshak playing his part to perfection as well.

The team winning the toss should bowl first given the dew expectation and the average winning score should be around 185-190 run mark.

PBKS vs LSG Match Today: Pitch Report

Lucknow is one of the few grounds in IPL which supports bowlers. While there could be dew in the second innings, the team who wins the toss would definitely like to bowl first and then chase the score helped by the dew.

PBKS vs LSG Match Today: Predicted Playing XI

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Azamatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur,

Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Avesh Khan