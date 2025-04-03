Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be facing each other on Thursday (Apr 3) with an aim to snap their losing streak and get back to the winnings ways. The match is being played in Eden Gardens in Kolkata where the pitch has become somewhat a point of contention after skipper Ajinkya Rahane's demand for a slow one.

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH Today Match Prediction

SRH top order needs to fire for them to have any chance at success with their brute-force batting style. Not much will be left to be done if SRH's top three batters score and if not, then Heinrich Klaasen should be exercising restraint and take game deep instead of trying to hit a six.

SRH have Aniket Verma in the middle to help them out only if others continue to bat around him and not try to match him for each stroke.

As for KKR, their top order also needs to fire up and soon. They have good middle order which has looked a bit brittle but they'd hope for the batters like Rinku Singh and Andre Russell to come to party soon.

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH Today Match Toss Prediction

KKR have won the toss 39 times and have batted second 25 of those times including only once since 2014 - clearly they'd chase if they win the toss.

The other teams also show the same trait - out of 50 times the visiting teams have won the toss, they have batted first only 14 times and just thrice since 2016.

After winning the toss, KKR have won 25 games and lost only 14 games and the visiting teams have somewhat of a 50-50 record at Eden Gardens - winning 23 times after winning the toss and losing 27 times.

KKR are really playing at a fortress and SRH would need something special to beat them.

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH Today Match Pitch Report

After a bit of a controversy around the pitch, two strips have been prepared for the contest and there finally could be some spin on display as teams rally to get home advantage.

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH Today Match Possible Playing XI

KKR: Narine, de Kock, Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana

SRH: Abhishek, Head, Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma, Klaasen, Cummins, Harshal, Shami, Zampa, Simarjeet Singh