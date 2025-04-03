For the longest time since his international debut, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was India’s frontline seamer across formats, producing wonders. His new ball spells helped India taste enormous success everywhere, let alone in favourable conditions. However, his effect dipped with time, with Team India replacing him with seam-bowl bowlers. In IPL, he represented SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for several seasons before the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) picked him at the auction late last year. His second game for his new franchise saw him enter the record books.

Bhuvneshwar was on the bench for the first game but returned to the playing XI for the remaining two. Though the RCB lost the match by eight wickets, failing to defend 170, Bhuvneshwar picked one of the two fallen GT wickets and entered the record books with that.

Following a decent start to the chase, Gujarat lost its captain, Shubman Gill, to Bhuvneshwar on run-a-ball 14 and with that, Bhuvi, as fans often call him, became the joint-highest wicket-taker among pacers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His impressive spell of 1/23 in four overs saw him equal former West Indies and IPL great Dwayne Bravo for most wickets (183) among the quicks. He, however, is third on the overall list of most wicket-takers (in IPL), with the Indian leg-spin duo of Piyush Chawla (192) and Yuzvendra Chahal (206 and counting) leading it.

Bowlers with the Most Wickets in IPL -

Yuzvendra Chahal – 206

Piyush Chawla – 192

Dwayne Bravo – 183

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 183

Ravichandran Ashwin – 183

Sunil Narine – 183

Gujarat end RCB’s winning run

RCB got off to a flyer this season, winning their two contested matches, including one against rivals and former winners, Chennai Super Kings. Though RCB won the two away games, they lost their first home game this season.

For the visitors, the Indian quick Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets for 19 runs, and spinner Sai Kishore returned with two to his. While chasing, the two batters in form, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, grew in confidence with match-winning knocks, with Sai scoring a well-made 49 and Buttler remaining unbeaten on 73.

(With inputs from agencies)