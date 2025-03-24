Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Rachin Ravindra, who played a key role in his team's win on Sunday (Mar 23) against Mumbai Indians (MI), said it is difficult to ignore the crowd at Chepauk. The Kiwi star was retained by using right-to-match card at the auction last year and paid back the faith shown in him instantly.

"It's difficult to soak it in when you're in the moment, because you're simply focused on winning the game for the team," Ravindra said of the atmosphere after guiding his team to four-wicket win.

"It's hard to ignore, though. You hear Dhoni come out with the whistles and the noise. It's cool to share the crease with him for the first time. He's a legend of the game, and people love him here. So it's special.

"All the crowd would have been hoping that I gave him [the strike] and he finished it. But it's just about getting the job done. He has finished so many games to CSK, and I'm sure there's plenty more to come," he added.

Ravindra scored 65 not out of 45 balls as CSK chased down a 156-run target in the last over. The Kiwi first added 67 runs for the second wicket with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (53) after the early fall of Rahul Tripathi as first wicket.

As wickets continued to tumble on the other end, Ravindra stood tall and found a partner in Ravindra Jadeja and added crucial 36 runs for the sixth wicket.

The lefty was still there when Dhoni came out to bat to a deafening noise. Ravindra, befittingly, hit the winning runs for CSK - a six off his New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner.

"The pitch was definitely holding a fraction, wasn't turning a mile but their lengths made it difficult of runs," acknowledged Ravindra after the match.