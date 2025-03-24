The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is up and about with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) picking things from where they left last season - smashing everyone coming in their way. With Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, a.k.a. Travishek, already set for one-two punch, they now have Ishan Kishan at number 3.

Kishan, who landed with SRH after IPL 2025 mega auction shuffle, smacked a belligerent hundred in his first game for them. He batted for 47 balls in total and scored 106 not out as SRH posted 286/6 - the second highest score in the IPL history only behind their 287 posted last season.

Kishan was simply too hot for the RR - pretty ironic given Royals are based out of Rajasthan - one of the hottest regions in India.

Here's how Kishan took apart Rajasthan Royals:

Kishan's first ball a fuller one on the stumps which he drilled back to the ball - probably gazing the pace, bounce and rest of the parameters before he went into the beast mode - which was on the very next ball and the ball after that.

Kishan drilled two back-to-back fours and showed that he isn't here to play nice. All this happened in the fourth over and by the time powerplay was done - Kishan already had 20 runs off 9 balls which included four fours.

This was only the start of a long afternoon for Rajasthan and Kishan made sure that every bowler, including world-renowned Jofra Archer, felt the heat as well.

The left-hand batting dynamite played eight more balls in the next four overs and smoked 13 more runs which included two more fours. Kishan unleashed himself fully in the 13th over bowled by Archer - hitting the Englishman for three sixes including an inside-out one. In the same over, Kishan completed his half-century off just 25 balls.

In the next three overs, i.e. by the end of 16th, Kishan had amassed 21 runs more off just 11 balls and was batting on 80 off 39 deliveries. He had nine fours and four sixes to his name and SRH was past 200 with four more overs to go.

The batter played only nine of the remaining 24 balls but scored 26 runs, hitting two more of sixes and fours each as RR was all but thankful and relived that the nightmare had ended.

SRH went on to win the match by 44 runs - nearly same as Kishan had scored after peaking in his innings when he had hit Archer for three sixes.

If his form continues like this, the rest of the teams have nothing but more fear and worries for them ahead as this was just the first game SRH had played this season.