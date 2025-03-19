Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has confirmed that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss the initial stages of Indian Premier League 2025 due to injury. Bumrah, who suffered back spasms during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and has not played any cricket since.

Speaking at a press conference, Jayawardene provided an update on Bumrah’s recovery, saying that they are awaiting feedback from the BCCI medical team. "Jasprit is currently at the NCA and has just started his progress. Everything is going well, but it's a day-to-day process. He is in good spirits, but not having him is a challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world and has been a fantastic pro for us for many years," he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Jayawardene acknowledged that Mumbai Indians will have to find an alternative in Bumrah’s absence. "We’ll have to wait or find someone else to step up. The early part of the season allows us to try a few things and see how they work," he added.

SKY to lead MI in opening match

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as announced on Wednesday (Mar 19). With MI set to take on CSK, regular skipper Hardik Pandya will serve a one-match suspension which from last season with Suryakumar set to deputise.

"Yeah, Surya obviously leads India as well. When I am not there, he is the ideal choice in this format (to lead). He is an exciting option as well," Hardik Pandya said on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, March 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

