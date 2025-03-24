Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has acknowledged the rapidly changing nature of T20 cricket, emphasising the importance of continuous adaptation to remain competitive. The wicketkeeper-batsman, known for his calm demeanor and strategic mindset, reflected on how the format has evolved over the years, requiring players to constantly refine their skills and approach.

Speaking about the impact of changing trends, Dhoni pointed out that modern T20 cricket demands not just power-hitting but also tactical awareness, fitness, and innovation. He noted that young players are bringing fresh energy and unconventional techniques to the game, making it essential for experienced cricketers to keep evolving.

“T20 cricket is always evolving, and as a player, I have to adapt and stay relevant. The game today is different from what it was a decade ago, with new strategies, aggressive batting styles, and a strong emphasis on fitness. To succeed, you have to keep learning and adjusting,” Dhoni said.

Having led CSK to multiple IPL titles, Dhoni remains one of the most influential figures in the league. While speculation continues about his future in the IPL, he remains focused on making valuable contributions to his team, whether as a mentor, leader, or player.

'Bhojpuri commentary reminds me of old-school radio commentary'

Expressing his views on regional language commentary for IPL, MS Dhoni said, "I haven't listened to regional language commentary much because when we watch live matches, replays are limited, and most of the commentary I hear is in English or Hindi. That helps us analyse the game better."

"I haven't heard a lot of regional commentary, but I know that Bihari (Bhojpuri) commentary is highly energetic. It reminds me of old-school radio commentary, where the commentators were very involved. I find that very interesting. Many people prefer to listen in their regional language—it’s their mother tongue, and they want to experience the game in that way. I would love to hear Haryanvi commentary because it’s quite unique," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)