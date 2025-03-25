In a thrilling Indian Premier League 2025 encounter, Delhi Capitals (DC) pulled off a dramatic one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. At the heart of this stunning chase was Ashutosh Sharma, whose composed and fearless knock sealed the win for DC in high-pressure circumstances.

Following his match-winning performance, Ashutosh dedicated his 'Player of the Match' award to his former Punjab Kings (PBKS) teammate and ex-Indian opener, Shikhar Dhawan, acknowledging the vital role Dhawan played in his development as a finisher.

'This award is for Shikhar'

Reflecting on his performance after receiving the award, Ashutosh said, "Took the lessons from last year. Missed out on finishing the game on a couple of occasions in the previous season. The whole year I focused and visualised about it. Had the belief that if I play till the last over, anything can happen. Well played to Vipraj. I asked him to keep hitting. He was very calm under pressure. Want to dedicate this award to my mentor Shikhar Paaji (Shikhar Dhawan)."

Ashutosh's remarks reflected his commitment to learning from past experiences and refining his finishing skills. His ability to remain composed under pressure was pivotal in guiding DC to victory, with crucial support from Vipraj Nigam.

This victory carried extra emotional weight as it highlighted the lasting impact of Dhawan’s mentorship. Having retired from all formats of cricket earlier this year, Dhawan had played a key role in Ashutosh’s growth during their time together at PBKS. Known for his leadership and composure, Dhawan influenced numerous young cricketers, with Ashutosh being one of the brightest examples of his legacy.

Ashutosh’s match-winning knock not only underlined his growing stature as a finisher but also served as a powerful testament to the impact of great mentorship.

(With inputs from agencies)