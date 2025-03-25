Following Delhi Capitals' (DC) thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on Ashutosh Sharma’s heroic knock. Gavaskar highlighted the youngster’s confidence and composure under pressure, calling it an innings that will be 'remembered for a long time'.

Ashutosh, carrying forward his fine form from the previous Indian Premier League season with Punjab Kings (PBKS), delivered a match-winning performance, guiding DC from the brink of defeat to a remarkable victory in their 210-run chase at Vizag on Tuesday (March 24).

Gavaskar recounted the tense final over, noting that the moment Mohit Sharma survived a DRS review on the first ball, the crowd sensed DC still had a fighting chance.

"Then came the smart play from Mohit Sharma, an experienced campaigner. He just tapped the ball around, knowing he would not be able to clear the ropes, but the other man—Ashutosh Sharma—could. And that was a fabulous finish! This is exactly what we have come to expect from the IPL, yet we always crave more," Gavaskar spoke on 'Match Center Live' at JioHotstar,.

BOLD finish

The legendary batter lauded Ashutosh’s composure, calling his knock an embodiment of BOLD IPL finishes—Breath-taking, Outstanding, Lightning, and Devastating.

Reflecting on Ashutosh’s journey, Gavaskar noted that his confidence has soared since last season, when he scored 189 runs in nine innings for PBKS at a strike rate of over 167.

"He played some terrific innings (for Punjab Kings), and his confidence has only grown since. Once you've done it before, you enter the next season with even greater self-belief. He has also played another season of domestic cricket, where he has been smashing the ball and scoring plenty of runs, so he came in full of confidence. From the very first ball, he was striking it cleanly from the middle of the bat, sending it deep—these were not just occasional sixes clearing the boundary, they were landing in the stands, again and again. This innings will be remembered for a long, long time—not just because of the quality of stroke play, but because of the high-pressure situation," Gavaskar signed off.