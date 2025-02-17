Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been handed an intriguing IPL 2025 schedule, featuring a mix of home-heavy fixtures towards the business end of the league phase. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face RCB in the opening match at their home ground, Eden Gardens, on March 22.

Acknowledging that RCB finished strong in IPL 2024 under a similar scenario, Chopra pointed out that their final league game against KKR could pose a tough challenge. In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra analysed the schedule for multiple franchises, offering insights into potential advantages and obstacles.

For RCB, he noted that their campaign opens against KKR in Kolkata on March 22 and concludes with a reverse fixture against the same opponents in Bengaluru on May 17. Given that KKR dominated RCB in both encounters last season, Chopra suggested that facing them again at such crucial junctures could be a double-edged sword.

"It's interesting for Bengaluru. They have three of their last four and four of their last six games at home. They have more matches at home towards the back end. It used to be a problem earlier, but the last season made you understand that they are quite okay," he said.

However, he remained cautious about the KKR factor, reminding fans that the Kolkata-based franchise has had the upper hand in recent meetings. While RCB lost convincingly at home to KKR last year, they also fell short by just one run.

"They won the last few matches at home and they happened to qualify. So if we see last year's template, it just looks alright. However, it's interesting that they are starting against Kolkata and are also ending against Kolkata. That could be a tough game because their matches are tight and Kolkata beat them here," Chopra added.

Visakhapatnam and Guwahati will host two home matches each for Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) respectively, while Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play three home games in Dharamsala. KKR and DC are yet to announce their new captains for the IPL 2025 season. Meanwhile, RCB recently appointed Rajat Patidar as their new captain, while Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were previously announced as the new skippers of PBKS and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively.

'No home games in final phase might test KKR's resilience'

Turning his attention to KKR, Chopra suggested that their only major hurdle could be playing their last two league-phase matches away from home. Despite a balanced schedule that sees them playing two home and two away games in cycles, the absence of home support in the final phase might test their resilience.

"It's interesting for Kolkata as well. They are playing two matches at home and then two matches away a few times, which I feel is a good thing. The only trouble for them is that their last two matches are not at home," he said.

While discussing other franchises, Chopra pointed out that Gujarat Titans (GT) seem to have an ideal run-in, with their first two and last two matches being played at home in Ahmedabad.

"The Gujarat Titans are playing the first two at home and their last two also at home. Shubman Gill will score three fifties and a hundred in those matches. The matches are in Ahmedabad. So they will be in a good position. In case things go wrong, you have two matches at home in the end and you can turn the tide at that point in time," Chopra explained.

The Titans will kick off their campaign against PBKS and Mumbai Indians (MI) before concluding with home fixtures against LSG and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Another significant concern highlighted by Chopra was the inconsistent home venues for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Punjab Kings (PBKS). He questioned Rajasthan’s decision to start their home campaign in Guwahati instead of Jaipur, considering their poor record at the venue.

"Three teams, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings, have alternate venues, and I start wondering why you do that. Rajasthan are starting their campaign with away matches. They don't win in Guwahati. I think they have won one out of four games," he said.

"So why are you going there at the start? By the time you come to Jaipur, it would be April 13. Twenty-odd days would have passed and you wouldn't have come to your home. People in Jaipur don't know when their team will play in Rajasthan. It doesn't make sense," Chopra added.

Similarly, Delhi Capitals are set to play initial home matches in Visakhapatnam, a strategy Chopra found questionable despite their decent record at the venue. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will conclude their home campaign in Dharamsala rather than Mullanpur, which Chopra felt could nullify their home advantage.

"Delhi are also starting with Vizag. They have performed decently in Vizag, but the same question that is there for Rajasthan applies to Delhi as well. Punjab are in a different boat altogether. Three of their last four matches are home games, and all three are in Dharamsala," he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies)