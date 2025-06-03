IPL 2025 Final: Check price money for the winning team, orange cap, purple cap and more. Details revealed

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will find the new owner of its coveted trophy as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off in the summit clash on Tuesday (June 3) in Ahmedabad. Both teams had a terrific season and will be looking to end the 17-year trophy drought.

Earlier in the season, RCB beat PBKS in Qualifier 1 and cruised into the finals. Whereas, PBKS had a second bite at the cherry as they outplayed Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to book the final berth.

It will be a big moment for the team that lifts the silverware. However, the franchise on the losing side won't go empty-handed as every team in the playoffs will receive the prize money from BCCI. Along with the franchises, the players who turned out to be exceptional performers will also receive a certain amount of prize money.

The team whichends up as a champion of IPL 2025 will receive a whopping $2.4 million (INR 20 crore) while the runners-up will also get

$1.3 million (INR 13 crore). Apart from that, the team which ended up in the fourth place will receive $783 K (INR 6.5 crore) while the team losing the second qualifier, MI, will take home $843 K (INR 7 crore).

Talking about the individual performances, the BCCI will also distribute the prize among the players for bagging the Orange Cap (most runs) and Purple Cap (most wickets). Both these winners are set to earn $12K (INR 10 lakh). Additionally, the Emerging player of the season will bag prize money of $24K (INR 20 lakh). Apart from that, the player with the highest strike rate, most sixes, most valuable player and the game changer of the season will get $12K (INR 10 lakh each).