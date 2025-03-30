Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and their request for a spin-friendly pitch in the ongoing IPL season. Mukherjee has faced criticism from some KKR fans after reportedly denying franchise captain Ajinkya Rahane’s request for a track favoring spinners.

The controversy gained momentum after KKR’s mystery spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, was taken apart in their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, conceding 43 runs. Following backlash, Mukherjee cited the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) guidelines, which clearly state that franchises and players do not have a say in pitch preparation.

"As per BCCI guidelines, pitch preparation for IPL matches is solely the responsibility of the host association’s chief curator, under the supervision of a BCCI-appointed venue curator," Mukherjee was quoted saying to RevSportz. "Franchises and players have no authority over wicket preparation, and the BCCI chief curator oversees the process to ensure fair play."

Despite staying away from social media, Mukherjee admitted that the criticism hurt him. However, he maintained that he always aims to prepare a balanced pitch offering assistance to batters, pacers, and spinners.

"I do not follow social media, but when I heard what was being said, it did feel bad. I have always focused on preparing a sporting track. If you watch the first match, there was turn available, as seen in Andre Russell’s dismissal," he added.

'If we make rank turners, it could backfire'

Mukherjee warned that creating a spin-dominant wicket could be a risky move for KKR. "If we make rank turners, it could backfire. Spectators come for a good, entertaining game where there is something for everyone," he explained. However, he assured that spinners would get more assistance in upcoming matches.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull also weighed in on the debate, suggesting that KKR should consider moving to a different home ground if their requests are not met. Mukherjee responded sharply, saying, "I don’t have to worry about what Harsha Bhogle or Simon Doull say. My accountability lies with the BCCI and my association."

The curator also pointed out that KKR’s management is well aware of Eden’s playing conditions over the past few seasons. He expressed openness to discussing potential adjustments once the team returns from Mumbai. "The KKR management understands the wicket well. Once they return, we can discuss and see what’s best," he concluded.

