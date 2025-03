IPL 2025, key dates schedule timetable and fixture: The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is all set to start on Saturday (Mar 22) as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening contest. Now in its 18th season, 10 teams will eye for the prestigious title including record champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of the IPL 2025 on Mar 22, here are all the details of the tournament including teams, key dates, matches and other details.

Where to watch the Indian Premier League 2025 on TV?

The Indian Premier League 2025 will be broadcast on the Star Sports and Sports 18 network on TV.

Where to watch the Indian Premier League 2025 on OTT?

The Indian Premier League 2025 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website for OTT.

When will the Indian Premier League 2025 start?

The Indian Premier League 2025, which is the 18th season will kick-off on Saturday (Mar 22) with great enthusiasm.

Who will compete in the Indian Premier League 2025 opening match?

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening clash of the Indian Premier League 2025.

Which stadium will host the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2025?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru opening match of the IPL 2025 will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Which teams will participate in the Indian Premier League 2025?

10 teams will play in the Indian Premier League 2025 including Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Indian Premier League 2025 Schedule

All in Indian Standard Time (IST)