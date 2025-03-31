Hardik Pandya credits Mumbai Indians scouts for unearthing a talent like Ashwani Kumar, who made history with his four-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders on his IPL debut. Having lost two matches already, MI needed a heroic effort from someone to put them on the winning track, with that coming by an uncapped seamer, who picked his maiden IPL wicket on the first ball of his spell, which helped Mumbai open account this edition with an eight-wicket win over KKR.

Over the years, Mumbai Indians scouts have unearthed the best of young talents, giving them chances and making the most out of them.

Even in their first game (against CSK) this season, MI played uncapped spinner Vignesh Puthur, who picked three wickets on his debut, though MI lost that game by four wickets. On Monday, they introduced Ashwani to world cricket, with the left-arm quick making the right noises.

Ashwani’s four-wicket haul helped MI dismiss KKR on a paltry 116, with their batters completing the run chase with over seven overs and eight wickets remaining.

Addressing the media after MI’s first win this season, captain Pandya sounded elated with the team effort, acknowledging everyone for coming on the day.

“Very satisfying,” Pandya said of MI’s win over KKR.

“To win, especially at home and the way we did it as a group - everyone chipped in, cannot be happier. It is always a challenge of picking one guy here or there.

“Our team is sorted with the players we are backing and the players we have. We thought Ashwani can come in (on this pitch) and bowl the way he bowled. It is all scouts - they picked him. They have gone to all the places and picked these young kids. We played a practice game, he had that zip, that late swing, something off the wicket, a different action, and he was a leftie,” Pandya lauded Ashwani.

Russell’s wicket impressed Pandya

Ashwani bowled well, with all of his wicket-taking deliveries deserving the highest praise; however, what stood out was his one that clean-bowled Russell.

“We just backed him, and the way he took that wicket of Russell was a very crucial wicket, and how he started with the catch of de Kock, it was terrific to see (a fast bowler jumping up to take it). When it goes my way, it looks good. But the kind of team we have, we have a lot of young and experienced players combined, and I do not have to worry much. Early start, but a great sign for everyone to chip in and kick off the tournament for us,” Pandya said.

