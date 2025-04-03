Jos Buttler has had a difficult last couple of years or so - he let go of England ODI and T20I captaincy after the team failed to have good results in 2023 ODI World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. His own form with the bat was becoming more of a burden than a relief for the team.

In Indian Premier League (IPL), Buttler was traded from Rajasthan Royals to Gujarat Titans and lost his position as opener as well. But during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday (Apr 2), Buttler was back and with a bang.

The batter, however, had dropped a catch in the field and was rather embarrassed by it. Buttler although made up and more with the bat as he smashed unbeaten 39-ball 73 and took his team home with eight wickets and 13 balls remaining.

"I was pretty embarrassed, especially with [dropping] Salty. He's a dangerous player. So the only thing I can think of, I was trying to throw it up to earlier, a bit like Herschelle Gibbs style [who dropped Steve Waugh during the 1999 World Cup] but I didn't even... I barely got a glove on it, it hit me in the chest. But due to that embarrassment, I was pretty determined to try and score some runs," Buttler said after the match.

Buttler also acknowledged that the last few months haven't been good so he was trying to play with some freedom and intent.

"I was trying to play with lots of freedom, lots of intent," he said. "I had a few months of pretty unenjoyable cricket, so trying to make sure I'm out there giving my best, and obviously a new team, new franchise, and excited to be here."

Gujarat Titans are now fourth on the points table with four points after two wins and a loss in three games.