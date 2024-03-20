IPL 2024: 'We will attack...,' RCB coach Andy Flower shares strategy for upcoming season

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Andy Flower says that his team will attack the game in the upcoming 2024 season which gives them the best chance to win the tournament. Notably, RCB are yet to win their maiden IPL trophy despite being one of the best sides in the tournament since the league's inception in 2008.

Flower made the comments in an exclusive chat with media platform Hindustan Times at the recently concluded ILT20 where he was associated with Gulf Giants. Flower was appointed the coach of RCB after the conclusion of last season during which the side failed to make it to the playoffs.

“We want to play a type of game that we will be proud of. We will attack the game, and that will give us a really good chance of getting through to playoffs. Once you get through, then you've got a good chance at the title. So, there are steps along the way that we must take,” Flower said.

Speaking on his motivation to join RCB as the coach, the former Zimbabwe player said: “I'm really excited about that challenge (of joining a side that is yet to win an IPL title). It is one of the main reasons I wanted to take this job. It gives me a very exciting opportunity to see if we can do something special with RCB. We have got a really exciting group of players. I think our squad is strong. We have got some great experience in the dressing room,” says the RCB coach further."

The RCB coach also noted that the all-rounders will be playing an important role for RCB in the upcoming season which starts on March 22.

“All-rounders, we think, are going to play a really important part in the tournament. The opportunity of winning a tournament is right there in front of us, but my personal view of taking on a challenge like that is always simplifying the route,” added Flower.