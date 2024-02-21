India's Vamshhi Krrishna hits six sixes in an over of domestic four-day match during CK Nayudu trophy - WATCH

India batter Vamshhi Krrishna has created history by hitting six sixes in an over of India's domestic Col CK Nayudu trophy (for Under 23 teams). Krrishna, who plays for Andhra Pradesh, reached the feat against Railways during their game from February 18-21. Krrishna hit Railway's bowler Damandeep Singh for the sixes during his 64-ball 100. The Board on Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Domestic also posted a video of the feat on their social media handle X. Have a look at the video below:

𝟔 𝐒𝐈𝐗𝐄𝐒 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭! 🚨



Vamshhi Krrishna of Andhra hit 6 sixes in an over off Railways spinner Damandeep Singh on his way to a blistering 64-ball 110 in the Col C K Nayudu Trophy in Kadapa.



Relive 📽️ those monstrous hits 🔽

As for the match, Andhra scored 378 runs in their first innings with Krrishna being the highest scorer with 110 runs. In reply, Railways posted a humongous 865/9. Railways took the points on the basis of first innings lead. Two of Railways batter scored double hundreds, Ansh Yadav 268 and Ravi Singh 258 apart from Anchit Yadav's 133.