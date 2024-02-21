India's Vamshhi Krrishna hits six sixes in an over of domestic four-day match during CK Nayudu trophy - WATCH
India batter Vamshhi Krrishna has created history by hitting six sixes in an over of India's domestic Col CK Nayudu trophy (for Under 23 teams). Krrishna, who plays for Andhra Pradesh, reached the feat against Railways during their game from February 18-21. Krrishna hit Railway's bowler Damandeep Singh for the sixes during his 64-ball 100. The Board on Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Domestic also posted a video of the feat on their social media handle X. Have a look at the video below:
Vamshhi Krrishna of Andhra hit 6 sixes in an over off Railways spinner Damandeep Singh on his way to a blistering 64-ball 110 in the Col C K Nayudu Trophy in Kadapa.
As for the match, Andhra scored 378 runs in their first innings with Krrishna being the highest scorer with 110 runs. In reply, Railways posted a humongous 865/9. Railways took the points on the basis of first innings lead. Two of Railways batter scored double hundreds, Ansh Yadav 268 and Ravi Singh 258 apart from Anchit Yadav's 133.
Krrishna is the fourth batter from India to hit six sixes in an over after Ravi Shastri (1985), Yuvraj Singh (2007) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (2022).
Shastri achieved the feat when batting for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy against Baroda. Before him, West Indies' Gary Sobers had smashed six sixes in an over.
Yuvraj, on the other hand, had reached the milestone in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 against England. Yuvraj had hit now retired England bowler Stuart Broad for six sixes and had become only the second batter after South African Herschelle Gibbs to do it in the international cricket. Gibbs had done the same to Netherlands bowler Daan Van Bunge in 2007 ICC ODI World Cup.
Gaikwad equaled this record in domestic List A (50-over Vijay Hazare trophy) while batting for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh. Gaikwad went one up than others as he smashed seven sixes in one over off U.P. bowler Shiva Singh - taking 43 runs off the over.