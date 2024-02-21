Pakistan batter Babar Azam becomes fastest to score 10,000 T20 runs, goes past Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has created by becoming the fastest to reach 10,000 T20 runs, going past former West Indies batter Chris Gayle and India's Virat Kohli in the list. Babar achieved the feat in ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 on Wednesday (Feb 21) while playing for Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings in Lahore. Babar has reached the 10K-run mark in his 271st innings while Gayle had done so in 285th innings and Kohli in 299th.

Babar scored 72 off 51 balls during the match as his team set a target of 154 for Kings to chase. Karachi's Kieron Pollard led the way for his team with an unbeaten 21-ball 49 as Kings won the match by seven wickets. Babar, however, is in prime form this season, scoring two fifties in two games and leads the run chart with 140 runs.

Babar scored 68 runs in the first match this season and reached the 3,000 runs in the PSL - the first player to do so in the league.

Babar now has 3,075 runs in PSL at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 125. Fakhar Zaman is distant second with 2,387 runs at a strike rate of 142. The next three batters in the list are veteran Shoaib Malik with 2,164 runs, Mohammad Rizwan with 2,050 runs and Kamran Akmal with 1,972 runs.

On the day Babar reached 3K-run mark, that is, February 18, Rizwan, who plays for Multan Sultans, also became the fourth batter in the PSL history to reach 2,000 runs. Rizwan reached the milestone in 61 innings.