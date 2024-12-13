New Delhi, India

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) election process kick-started on Thursday (Dec 13) as former India World Cup winner Kirti Azad runs for the top post. With the elections set to take place between 13 and 15 December, Azad has promised a series of initiatives in his manifesto in running for the president’s post. Altogether 3748 members are likely to vote in the elections on three days with the vote counting taking place on Monday (Dec 16).

Azad addresses media ahead of elections

In this address to the media, Azad said, “The members of DDCA have long been denied their rightful status under the sun. The grants that the association has been receiving have been mismanaged. There is no proper auditing of the books of accounts. Members of the association have borne the brunt of facilities being denied which is rightfully theirs. More importantly, DDCA, under Rohan Jaitley, have failed to upgrade the stadium infrastructure as was promised”.

The panel led by Azad has made eye-catching promises if they come into power including world-class facilities for players and members. The manifesto also includes grassroots developments for women’s cricket and community engagement.

Under the transformative 10-point agenda, Azad will exercise his power to build a world-class members block, automatic life membership for senior citizens, automated entry cards and others.

Currently, the panel is headed by the son of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley–Rohan but will face a tough fight in the three-day elections if his panel is to return to power.

