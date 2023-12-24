India women romp to historic eight-wicket win over Australia women in only Test

India women romped to a eight-wicket win over Australia on the final day of the only Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (Dec. 24). Chasing a paltry target of 75, Indian batters Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh added 51 runs for the second wicket before Jemimah Rodrigues finished the job with Smriti.

This is India women's second Test victory in a span of eight days, having previously beaten England women by 347 runs in one-off Test on December 16.

The day started with Australia continuing 46 runs ahead and five wickets down in the third innings. India bowlers, however, struck early as Pooja Vastrakar trapped Ashleigh Gardner on the team's overnight score of 233/5. The tail was wiped off quickly after and the Aussie were bowled out for 261 in their second innings in the day's first session only.

India did lose Shafali Verma in the first over of the chase as the first session saw a total of six wicket falling. Mandhana (38 not out) and Rodrigues (12 not out), however, then stuck around to finish the job.

Earlier, Australia batted first in the game and managed 219 runs in the first innings. Tahlia McGrath top scored for them with a score of 50 while Beth Mooney chipped in with 40 and Alyssa Healy scored 38. Pooja Vastrakar was the pick of the bowlers with 4/53 while Sneh Rana picked 3/56.

India, thanks to four fifties and two individual scores in 40s, scored 406 runs in their first innings, taking a lead of 187 runs. For the hosts, Mandhana scored 74 in the first innings, while Ghosh, who made her debut in the game, also scored 52. Apart from them, Jemimah Rodrigues scored 73 as Deepti Sharma top scored with 78.