Cricket’s apex body, the ICC, announced a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled originally in Pakistan during the February-March window next year. However, with the BCCI’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan for the eight-team tournament due to security concerns, the ICC adopted this model, which they earlier went ahead with during the 2023 Asia Cup.

So, what is a hybrid model and how does it work?

India and Pakistan will be part of all ICC tournaments scheduled till 2028, per the governing body’s latest statement.

So, how would this be possible if India denies travelling across the border and playing their arch-rivals in their country? The ICC has cracked the code, indicating the sign of things to come in the current Future Tours Programme (FTP).

In a hybrid model, a neutral venue outside the designated hosting venue is added to the schedule, adjusting one team’s request to play all its matches (at that venue).

Though it has its challenges, the ICC and the host country would pick the neutral venue, considering security, logistics and other parameters. This approach ensures the participation of all teams regardless of their political situations while maintaining ICC events’ competitive integrity.

Meanwhile, in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 case, India will play all its matches, including against host Pakistan and the knockouts, should they qualify, at a neutral venue, preferably Dubai, with Pakistan playing its games at home.

“The ICC Board has approved that all matches between India and Pakistan played at ICC Events during the current rights cycle from 2024 to 2027 (which are to be hosted in India or Pakistan) will be played at a neutral venue proposed by the tournament host,” an ICC statement read.

The hybrid model will be adopted for the Champions Trophy 2025 (in Pakistan), 2025 Women’s World Cup (in India) and 2026 T20 World Cup (in India and Sri Lanka). While India will play its matches at a neutral venue every time Pakistan gets to host an ICC event, the Men in Green will also not travel to India for any tournament. Though with Sri Lanka co-hosting the next T20 World Cup, it becomes easier to choose that country as the venue for all Pakistan matches, it remains to be seen which neutral venue India and ICC pick for Pakistan regarding the 2025 Women’s WC.

Moreover, with the much-debated Champions Trophy venue discussion now settled, the ICC is working on finalising the tournament's schedule, an announcement that is just around the corner.

