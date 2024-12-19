New Delhi, India

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his international retirement following the Gabba Test conclusion against Australia, with his father claiming ‘humiliation’ among the potential reasons behind his shock call. The ace spinner, however, quickly responded to his father’s comments, saying he is not media-trained and should be forgiven and left alone.

Replying to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ashwin wrote, ‘My dad isn’t media trained, dey father enna da ithelaam ??. I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of “dad statements” .? Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone ?’

My dad isn’t media trained, dey father enna da ithelaam ??. I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of “dad statements” .? Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone ? https://t.co/Y1GFEwJsVc — Ashwin ?? (@ashwinravi99) December 19, 2024 ×

During an exclusive chat with CNN News18, Ashwin’s father, Ravichandran, made a shocking revelation about his son’s retirement call after day five of the third Test in Brisbane. He said although calling time on a career is a personal choice and that he has no say in that, Ravichandran noted that constant humiliation regarding Ashwin not being the number one choice spinner regardless of the conditions might have pushed him to take this sudden decision, something his father also got to know about at the last minute.

“I too came to know last minute, actually. What was going on in his mind I don’t know. He just announced. I too accepted it with full pleasure. I did not have any feelings at all for that. But the way he gave his retirement, one part I was very happy, another part not happy because he should have continued,” Ashwin’s father said during the chat with the news outlet.

“(Retiring) is his (Ashwin’s) wish and desire, I cannot interfere in that, but the way in which he gave that, there could be many reasons. Only Ashwin knows, maybe humiliation," Ravichandran continued.

Ashwin says goodbye to Indian cricket

The veteran off-spinner is India's second-highest Test wicket-taker with 537 scalps besides his name, only behind the great Anil Kumble, who picked 619 wickets in his decorated career. Ashwin also scored six Test hundreds, becoming the first player to notch up five or more Test centuries besides picking over 500 wickets.

Though several reports indicated a major announcement just after the Brisbane tie, no one outside the players and the team management expected Ashwin to hang up his boots.

Ashwin joined Rohit Sharma in the post-match presser and announced his decision to step aside from international cricket; he though continues to remain available for selection for his state side (Tamil Nadu) in the domestic sphere and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

"This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level. I do feel there's a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to express that and probably showcase that in club-level cricket, but this will be the last day [for India],” Ashwin said at the post-match presser in Brisbane.

