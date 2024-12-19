Melbourne, Australia

Rookie Australian opener Sam Konstas says he feels confident about sitting in a better position to press a case for his maiden Australia Test call-up for the remaining two matches against India.

Advertisment

With Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney unable to deliver in the three contested matches thus far, with the Gabba failure being the latest, the Australian selectors due to meet on Thursday (Dec 19) for the MCG Test squad announcement could consider having a proper opener back at the top with the series on the line.

The squad announcement for the fourth Test could come Friday (Dec 20).

ALSO READ: BGT: Privacy breach at Melbourne airport upsets Virat Kohli, confronts local journalist

Advertisment

While Khawaja has gone 11 innings without scoring a fifty, with his average reading 12.60, McSweeney has failed to make the most of his chance opening for Australia. He showed heart during the first innings in Adelaide but hasn’t capitalised since, putting pressure on the middle order.

At the same time, Konstas has been knocking at the selectors’ doors since the home summer began, averaging over 55. The 19-year-old recently scored a hundred against India for Prime Minister’s XI, later hitting an impressive 88 for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield before creating history with his quick-fire 56 for Sydney Thunder on his BBL debut.

"I'm understanding the scenarios of the game and when to take on the game. Trying to mature as a batsman. Obviously, I'm going to make some silly mistakes, but I think understanding when to take the game on [is an area I've improved in],” Konstas said.

Advertisment

Changes in Australia XI for MCG Test

With seamer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the remainder of the BGT with a side strain, Scott Boland is locked as one confirmed change in the XI for the Boxing Day Test.

As the selectors will sit to pick the squad for the Melbourne Test, Konstas' selection discussion could be the highlight. Should they name him in the XI, Australia could debut Sam at the ‘G’, dropping either of the underperforming openers.

In another case, where the selectors plan to play all three (Usman, McSweeney, and Konstas), either Mitchell Marsh or Marnus Labuschagne could sit out. In that scenario, Usman could have a new opening partner in Konstas, with McSweeney back to the number three or later, where he played most of his cricket.

Besides, Australia also has Josh Inglis and Beau Webster as part of the reserves, with the all-rounder likely to make his Test debut ahead of Marsh owing to his poor run with the bat and inability to bowl more overs.

The five-match series is tied at 1-1, with the fourth Test scheduled for December 26 start.

(With inputs from agencies)