England speedster Mark Wood is to miss the upcoming India home series in June after he underwent a surgery on his knee. Wood, one of the reliable assets in the English bowling attack has taken the baton after the retirements of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. The veteran bowler is set to miss four months of action, meaning he will at least miss four matches of the series that starts on June 20.

Wood to miss India series?

"I am gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year. But I've got every confidence that I'll be back firing on all cylinders now that I've been able to sort my knee out," Wood said in an ECB statement.

"I want to thank the surgeon, the doctors, staff, my England teammates and coaches for their support - and, of course, our fans. I can't wait to get back and contribute to what is going to be a huge 2025 for us as a team."

India tour of England will be the first series for both sides in the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). Both India and England had fine starts to their WTC 2023-25 campaign before poor set of results saw them miss out. The series will have ramifications for both sides especially for India considering they were beaten 1-3 in their last away tour in Australia.

For England, the series will be the start of their summer before they build for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India. England will be led by Ben Stokes and will be expecting to perform as they did when he took over the captaincy reign in 2022. England beat the likes of New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa but series defeats against India and then a 2-2 draw in Ashes in 2023.