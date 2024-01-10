India coach refutes rumours of disciplinary action on Kishan, Shreyas after non-inclusion in T20I squad vs AFG

India coach Rahul Dravid has clarified that Ishan Kishan wasn't selected for the three-T20I series against Afghanistan because he's on a break while Shreyas Iyer couldn't find a place ahead of others. Dravid made the comments on the eve of the first T20I in Mohali. The India coach refuted rumours of disciplinary action on both the players and clarified that it is not the case.

"No, absolutely not (disciplinary issue)," asserted Dravid at the pre-match press conference. "Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan requested a break, which we agreed on in South Africa. We supported it. He has not yet made himself available. I don't think he has made himself available as yet. When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection," he added.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source had told the news agency PTI that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is all but looking beyond Kishan now.

The situation arose after Kishan decided to take a break from the South Africa Tests citing personal reasons, as per the BCCI. A report, however, emerged later in the media that Kishan took a break due to mental fatigue.

Talking about Shreyas Iyer, Dravid confirmed that the batter couldn't make the cut and said: "Certainly, in Shreyas Iyer's case, there is absolutely no disciplinary reason for his non-inclusion. It's just that he missed out. There were a lot of batters in the team," Dravid confirmed.

"Shreyas missed out, he didn't play the T20Is in South Africa, if you noticed. They are a lot of batters and it's not easy to fit everyone. So, absolutely, there is no disciplinary reasons at all. At least I didn't discuss such things with the selectors," added that India coach.