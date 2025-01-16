The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is bringing changes in the way the Indian team operates on the tours after a review meeting following a 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia. The changes, including less time for families on the tour, are being placed after coach Gautam Gambhir called out 'indiscipline' in the squad.

Gambhir calls out indiscipline in team

"Gautam Gambhir, during the review meeting, spoke about indiscipline in the Indian dressing room following the loss in the Border-Gavaskar series. Indiscipline is the reason why the BCCI is reverting to pre-COVID rules, allowing two weeks of family presence on tour. Gautam and the players were on the same page regarding the topic of family stays," a report in media outlet India Today's website quoted a source as saying.

"One senior player, who was present at the meeting, suggested to the BCCI that the match fee should not be distributed immediately. Instead, players' performance should be considered before disbursing the fee, as some players are not prioritising domestic and national team commitments," the report added.

BCCI headache grows ahead of Champions Trophy squad announcement

The reports of rift and indiscipline coupled with poor form of batters, especially of senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have added to headaches of the BCCI before they announce the 2025 Champions Trophy squad. The board is expected to announce the India squad for the ICC tournament on January 18-19, along with the England ODI squad.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan, with India set to play its matches, including the semi-final and the final, in Dubai, UAE, as per the agreed-upon hybrid model.

The players who will make it to the England ODI squad are also expected to play in the eight-team Champions Trophy tournament as well.