India batting coach Vikram Rathour backs young batters to come good after first Test loss

India batting coach Vikram Rathour has backed youngsters to come good in the ongoing Test series against England. The comments come on the back of India's loss by 28 runs in the first Test in Hyderabad. Rathour specifically took names of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer while addressing a press conference in Vizag ahead of the second Test match which starts on February 2.

“There are young batters in our team who have not played much Test cricket. So, we need to be a bit patient with them. Batters like (Shubman) Gill, (Yashasvi) Jaiswal and (Shreyas) Iyer will eventually start getting big runs, I’m sure of it,” Rathour said on Wednesday (Jan 31).

“There’s a difference between playing with intent and playing attacking cricket. I want them to play with intent. If there is the opportunity to score some runs, they should take it,” he added. “They need to decide by looking at the surface and conditions. So, the batters need to possess that intelligence as to which is the best or safest shot on the surface.”

“Could they have batted with more discipline? Maybe they could have. That’s what they need to decide and come up with their plans.

“But, they need to score runs by playing their shots, as you need to back your strengths. Batting is always about scoring runs. It’s not about not getting out but how many runs you put on the board,” noted the batting coach further.

Among the three batters named by Rathour, Jaiswal had the best performance as he scored a quickfire 80 in India's first inning before managing 15 in the second innings. Iyer and Gill, on the other hand, failed miserably, managing just 48 and 23 runs in the Test match across both innings.