India batter Virat Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 673 runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup during his innings in the first semifinal vs New Zealand in ODI World Cup 2023. Kohli's 80th run took him past Sachin's record which the former India batter had set in 2003 ODI World Cup. If India manage to win the game against New Zealand, Kohli will have one more innings to add the runs to his tally in the ongoing World Cup 2023.