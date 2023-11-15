LIVE TV
India batter Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in one edition of ODI World Cup

Mumbai, IndiaUpdated: Nov 15, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Virat Kohli during India's semifinal match vs New Zealand. Photograph:(Twitter)

Kohli's 80th run took him past Sachin's record which the former India batter had set in 2003 ODI World Cup.

India batter Virat Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 673 runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup during his innings in the first semifinal vs New Zealand in ODI World Cup 2023. Kohli's 80th run took him past Sachin's record which the former India batter had set in 2003 ODI World Cup. If India manage to win the game against New Zealand, Kohli will have one more innings to add the runs to his tally in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

