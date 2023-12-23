India batter Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is with ankle injury

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled of the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan due to a grade II tear in his ankle. The batter is expected to get fit by the first week of February. He had suffered the injury while fielding in the third T20I against South Africa earlier this month.

The developments were first reported by the news outlet the Indian Express which cited a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source for the news.

“He will take some time to recover. He will have to report to the National Cricket Academy later to do his rehabilitation. He is surely going to miss the Afghanistan series,” read the Indian Express report.

The three-match series against Afghanistan starts January 11 and will be played in India. The series will also be India's last international assignment in the shortest format before the ICC T20 World Cup in June next year.

Surya, who was given the role of the skipper for the South Arica T20Is, wasn't part of the three ODIs which took place after the series. After the last T20I, which India had won, Surya was asked about his injury to which he had replied: “I am good. I am walking, so good.”

Surya will now probably be playing the IPL 2024 for Mumbai Indians as there's no more limited-over cricket before that for India to take part in. After the Afghanistan series, England will come to India for a five-match Test series and Surya is hardly considered for the longest form of cricket.

Meanwhile, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who decided to withdraw from the upcoming Test series against South Africa, is having mental fatigue. Kishan was not included in the two-Test squad and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cited his personal reasons for the exclusion.