India batter Hanuma Vihari eyes Test comeback by scoring 'lots of runs' in Ranji Trophy

India batter Hanuma Vihari says that he's only thinking about improving his game to score runs and make a comeback to the Test team. Vihari last played for India in Edgbaston Test against England in 2002 which the visitors lost by 7 wickets. The batter is currently playing for Andhra Pradesh in Ranji Trophy - India's premier first class tournament. Vihari also mentioned that he hasn't has a word with anyone from team management except head coach Rahul Dravid since his last Test.

"No-one has spoken to me recently, but Rahul Dravid did speak to me after my last Test, and he told me what I can improve on, but no, I haven't been in touch with anyone since then," Vihari told news outlet ESPNCricinfo.

"But I only think about improving my game and enjoying it. If I don't do that, there is no purpose left. When I go into the middle, I just want to do my best for the team and score runs," he added.

The batter agreed that it is disappointing to not be in the team but acknowledges that everyone goes through ups and downs in career. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Vihari has managed to score 365 runs in seven innings - second only to Andhra skipper Ricky Bhui's 550.

"I do feel sad and disappointed that I am not in the Test team, but everyone goes through ups and downs, and my job now is to score runs in the Ranji Trophy. The season has gone all right, both for the team and for me. So the ambition is to score a lot of runs and try to return to the Test team.

"I am at a stage [in my career] where I have no expectations. I give my best each time I bat and then whatever happens will happen," said Vihari.