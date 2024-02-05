SA20: Assailants mug Fabian Allen at gunpoint in JoBurg; take away phone, belongings

In a strange yet disturbing incident coming from SA20 in South Africa, West Indies cricketer Fabian Allen was mugged at a gunpoint position in Johannesburg, per the latest reports. Representing Paarl Royals in the franchise-based T20 league, Allen was left unhurt, but the robbers took away his mobile phone and belongings, including his bag.

Armed with a gun, the robbers confronted Allen near the renowned Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg city, further raising questions over the participating players' security in the country.

Per multiple sources, including spokespersons from the Paarl Royals team, the SA20 and Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed this news, adding such an incident has left Allen shaken. Besides, a representative from the CWI expressed relief after connecting with Allen following the incident.

"Our head coach, Andre Coley, also hailing from Jamaica, reached out to Fabian. Contact was successfully established through Obed McCoy (another West Indies international). He is fine. CSA (Cricket South Africa) and his team, Paarl Royals, could share more details if there are any," an unnamed top CWI official said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

No complete information as of now

After reaching out to the franchise, the Paarl Royals management did not respond to the query directed towards them. Moreover, an SA20 league spokesperson, without denying the incident, did not share any information, per Cricbuzz's report.

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals is among the four franchises that have qualified for the playoffs.