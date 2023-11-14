IND vs NZ World Cup Semifinal: Check date, time, predicted playing XI, head-to-head, weather & pitch report

IND vs NZ World Cup Semifinal: India will clash with New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semifinal. The unbeaten hosts will look forward to maintaining their winning streak and re-create their 2011 victory. Meanwhile, the Blackcaps will seek to secure a spot in the finals like they did in 2019 after they defeated India in the semifinal match by 18 runs.

In the World Cup 2023, India won all nine matches and finished first in the points table. Meanwhile, New Zealand struggled till the last moment to make a place in the semifinals and finished with ten points.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal match.

IND vs NZ World Cup Semifinal Match Details

Date: Wednesday (Nov 15)

Time: 02:00 IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming App: Disney+ Hotstar

IND vs NZ World Cup Semifinal Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

IND vs NZ World Cup Semifinal Head-to-Head Record

India and New Zealand have clashed in more than a hundred ODI matches. In the 117 India vs New Zealand matches, India holds an edge with 59 wins against New Zealand. Meanwhile, New Zealand has won 50 ODI matches against India. Only one IND vs NZ ODI game has ended in a tie, and seven have ended with no result.

IND vs NZ World Cup Semifinal Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai will have sunny weather with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. The day has no threat of rain, with 44 per cent humidity in the air at a wind speed of 14 km per hour.

IND vs NZ World Cup Semifinal Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been known for its high-scoring encounters. The pitch is a batting wicket with small boundaries that give easy fours and sixes. However, from a bowling point of view, the Wankhede Stadium's pitch is known to assist spinners a bit. But the size of the boundaries might be a problem for slower bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies)