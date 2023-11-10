IND vs NED Tickets Online: How to book tickets for India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023; Check for full details

IND vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets: India will lock horns with the Netherlands in the 37th ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the IND vs NED match on Sunday (Nov 12) at 02:00 pm IST.

Here's how to book tickets for the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match.

To book India vs Netherlands match tickets, you can visit the following websites, which are ICC's official ticket booking partners.

https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com

https://in.bookmyshow.com

What is the price for the India vs Netherlands World Cup match?

According to ICC's official ticket booking partners, the ticket price for India vs Netherlands starts at ₹1,000.

What is the maximum number of tickets I can buy for the India vs Netherlands match?

According to Book My Show's website, one individual cannot purchase over four tickets for the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match.

How to book IND vs NED tickets on BookMyShow?

The BookMyShow website says, "As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 continues, cricket fans are in for a treat with an exciting match on Sunday featuring India and the Netherlands. In their ODI history, these teams have clashed twice, both times resulting in victories for India. Their most recent encounter, during the 2019 ICC season, saw India secure a five-wicket win over the Netherlands. Their clashes have always been intriguing. India, a cricketing powerhouse, is set to face the Netherlands, a team known for its resilience and determination."

BookMyShow has made ticket booking easy for the World Cup 2023, hosted by India. All you need to do is visit the website and select your city. Under Sports, you'll find several scheduled ICC World Cup 2023 matches. Then, choose the game you wish to watch and your favourite seat. Make the payment, and you're good to go.

Can I book India vs Netherlands tickets online?

You can visit ICC's official broadcasting partner to book India vs Netherlands match tickets. However, the latest update shows that all tickets for the India vs Netherlands match are sold out.

