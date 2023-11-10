IND vs NED Head-to-Head: Check head-to-head stats, weather & pitch report ahead of India vs Netherlands

IND vs NED Head-to-Head: India will clash with the Netherlands in the 45th ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match on Sunday (Nov 12) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting at 02:00 pm IST.

It will be the last league match for India and the Netherlands in World Cup 2023. India has already qualified for the semifinals with eight victories in eight games. While the Men in Blue will look forward to achieving a perfect score before heading into the semifinals, the Dutch side will try to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match.

IND vs NED World Cup 2023 Match Details

Date: Sunday (Nov 12)

Time: 02:00 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Live Streaming App: Disney+ Hotstar

IND vs NED World Cup 2023 Head-to-Head Records

India and the Netherlands have met only twice in ODI-format matches, both in the World Cup.

The Men in Blue clashed with the Dutch side for the first time in ICC World Cup 2003 at the Boland Park in Paarl, South Africa. Sourav Ganguly-led India defeated the Netherlands by 68 runs. India won the toss and chose to bat first. Sachin Tendulkar scored a half-century, while Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath took four wickets each. However, bowlers from the Netherlands gave Indian batters a tough time. Despite a poor show and a target of 204 runs by India, the Netherlands scored only 136 runs and lost the game.

In 2011, India clashed with the Netherlands at their home ground. The Netherlands won the toss. They chose to bat first, giving India an easy target of 190 runs. India defeated the Netherlands with over 14 runs to spare.

IND vs NED World Cup 2023 Weather Report

Bengaluru will have partly sunny and pleasant weather on IND vs NED match on Sunday, says AccuWeather. The probability of precipitation is only three per cent, eliminating the possibility of rain spoiling the game. Humidity will be 45 per cent, while cloud cover will be 18 per cent. Furthermore, the temperature will range between 16 to 28 degrees Celsius.

IND vs NED World Cup 2023 Pitch Report

The IND vs NED match will occur at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, well-known for being a batting pitch. The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium is 22 yards long, and the ground is relatively small. As a result, this offers an excellent opportunity for the batters to score well.

(With inputs from agencies)