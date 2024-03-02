IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal closes in on THIS record of England coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the brink of surpassing England coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes for most Test sixes in a calendar year. The Indian batter has already hit 23 sixes in the current year (2024) while Stokes had hit 26 in 2022 and McCullum had smashed 33 maximums in 2014.

India are currently playing a five-Test series against England at home and the last Test will be played from March 7, offering an opportunity for Jaiswal to create history. The batter has been in sublime form in the series with 655 runs to his name in eight innings of the previous four Tests.

Jaiswal has scored these runs at a stunning average of 93.57 to go with four centuries and two fifties as well. Notably, both of his hundreds have been double tons as well - 209 in first innings of the second Test in Vizag and 2014 not out in second innings of the third Test in Rajkot. His batting exploits have ensured India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

Kishan rejected BCCI's offer to play in England Tests

Keeper-batter KS Bharat was out of touch in the first two matches, failing with the bat in hand. The selectors were keen on replacing him with Ishan Kishan in the playing XI for the remaining games, but with Ishan refusing to accept the offer, as per reports.