On Wednesday (Jan 22), India defeated England by seven wickets in the first T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, chasing down the target of 133 in just 12.5 overs by losing just three wickets.

Advertisment

English batters came under the weather. India executed their plan perfectly against England and their star batters.

After the white-ball era of 'Bazball' began with a shambolic scrappy performance at Eden Gardens, England captain Jos Buttler iterated the stance of his team that wants to become ‘aggressive’ and ‘watchable’.

Also Read: IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma equals Yuvraj Singh's record in India's win

Advertisment

Arshdeep Singh's searing pace left England without its openers, Ben Duckett and Phil Salt. Varun Chakravarthy, a local hero at Eden Gardens, laid the perfect trap with his mysterious googly. Wickets kept tumbling, and Buttler's valiant 68 could only lift England to 132 in 20 overs.

It was a good pitch: Buttler

“There was a little in the wicket early on didn't expect that, but if you came through that phase, it was a good pitch and a fast-scoring ground. Some really good players are in there, we'll be better for the run-out. Jof looked good, and Mark Wood bowled fast. It was exciting," Buttler said in the post-match presentation.

Advertisment

Even though it wasn't the start that England would have expected, Buttler didn't shy away from expressing his admiration for new white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum.

“We want to be aggressive and watchable, but from venue to venue we have to assess conditions. Enjoyment of the game is always there. I'm enjoying the environment. I'm a big McCullum fan and always have been. Enjoying working with him," he signed off.

After succumbing to a 7-wicket defeat in the series opener, England will aim to bounce back as the T20I action now shifts to Chennai.