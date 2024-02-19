IND vs ENG: 'He's a modern T20 player,' says ex-England skipper Atherton about India's Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former England skipper Michael Atherton has opined that India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal is a modern T20 batter who has the technique to play Test cricket. Atherton made the comments as Jaiswal scored 214 not out on day 4 (Feb 18) of the Rajkot Test which India won by 434 runs. The double ton was Jaiswal's second in consecutive games, having already scored 209 in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series against England.

"Fantastic young player. Haven't seen much of him in Test match cricket. England fans didn't see much of him before the series but now they've seen enough to know that he's a special young talent. Very hungry for runs. All three of his hundreds are over 150 - two of them doubles. He smacks the ball a long way; a powerfully built lad. He's a modern T20 player who's adapting to Test cricket and has the technique to do it," Atherton said on Sky Sports.

The former English skipper also acknowledged that Jaiswal is a dangerous player for England, especially after he hit England great James Anderson for three consecutive sixes on the way to his double ton in Rajkot.

"When he gets in, he has all the shots. Jimmy Anderson is rarely treated with such disdain like he was this afternoon when he got taken for those three consecutive sixes. So he's a very dangerous player and England need to work out a way to get him early if they can," Atherton added.

Thanks to Jaiswal's 214, India declared their second innings on 430/4 shortly before tea on day 4. Ravindra Jadeja, who had already scored a hundred in India's first innings, then took a five-for as England were bowled out for a paltry 122.