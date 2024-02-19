IND vs ENG: 'Test cricket is hard,' says India's Yashasvi Jaiswal after hitting 214 not out in Rajkot Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal has said that it is hard growing up in India and that's why he tries to make it count every time he's on the crease. He made the comments after playing a pivotal role with a double hundred in India's 434-run win in the third Test against England on February 18. The century was Jaiswal's second in two matches, having scored 209 in second Test of the ongoing five-match series.

"In India, when you grow up, you work really hard for each and everything. Even when getting the bus you have to work really hard to get on the bus. You have to work really hard to get to the train and auto and everything and I have done that since my childhood and I know how important every innings is and that's why I work hard in my [practice] sessions and every innings counts for me and my team,” Jaiswal said on broadcast post-match.

“That is my biggest motivation to play for my country and I just make sure that whenever I'm there I need to give my 100% and then enjoy.

“It's kind of hard, Test cricket, I guess. So, I just make sure that if I'm there, I need to make sure in my mind that I will give my 100%,” he added.

During his innings, Jaiswal broke multiple records including hitting most sixes in a Test innings for India. The southpaw hit 12 sixes in his innings of 214 not out - the joint most in Test cricket along side Pakistan's Wasim Akram and the most for India.