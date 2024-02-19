IND vs ENG: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah to be rested for fourth Test in Ranchi against England, say reports

India's ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series against England. The fourth Test will be be played in Ranchi from Friday (Feb 23) and Bumrah, India's top wicket-taker in the series so far, is expected to sit out to manage the workload. The pacer, with 17 wickets in three games, has played a pivotal role in India taking 2-1 lead in the series.

The likely exclusion of Bumrah is being reported in media after India's thumping win over England in Rajkot on February 18. The hosts registered their largest win by run margin as they thrashed Bazballing England by 434 runs. In Bumrah's absence, Mukesh Kumar, who had played the second Test in Vizag, may get a place in playing XI.

Batsman KL Rahul is also expected to make a comeback after missing the second Test due to an injury. Rahul was 90 per cent fit, as per the BCCI statement, ahead of the Rajkot Test but wasn't included as a precaution. With Virat Kohli out of the series due to personal reasons and Shreyas Iyer dropped from the squad of final three Tests, Sarfaraz Khan was handed a debut and Rajat Patidar was included in the side for the third Test as well.

For the Ranchi match, Sarfaraz, who scored 62 and 68 in both the innings of his debut match, is expected to keep his place while Patidar, who managed just five runs across two innings, is more likely to make a place for Rahul.

Wicketkeeper Dhurv Jurel, who scored 46 in his debut innings, might also get to keep his place ahead of KS Bharat who has had a modest run in the first two games.