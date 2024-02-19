A wake up call: Former skipper Michael Vaughan lashes out at Bazball after England's drubbing in Rajkot

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has conceded that Bazball has been exposed in England's 434-run defeat against India in third Test on Sunday, Feb 18. England were bowled out for a paltry 122 in chase of 557 and lost eight wickets in final session of the day (Sunday) in a stunning collapse. This was England's second biggest loss by the margin of runs in all of their Test cricket and of course a first since January 2022 or the Bazball era when Brendon McCullum took over as the Test coach and Ben Stokes as captain.

"Even when this England team have lost in the last 2 years you have always been able to take positives .. or they haven't been hammered .. this is looking like a wake up call that surely sends a message you can't just play one way against quality teams," Vaughan posted on X after the defeat.

Vaughan also opined that the pitches in last two matches have been fine and England needed to bat with common sense.

"I am afraid Bazball has been exposed this week. It's great when it works. The first Test was a pitch that did all sorts so I get Bazball on that pitch, but not the last two where the pitches have been absolutely fine to just play with positive intent but more so common sense," the former skipper said on BBC.

"Let's be honest, this could get messy for England. They have lost games in the Bazball era but they have never really been hammered. This could be the first," he had said said on-air.