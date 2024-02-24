IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan BRUTALLY TROLLS Bazball after Joe Root's ton on day 1

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has trolled England's Bazball approach after day 1 (Feb 23) of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi. Vaughan's post on his social media handle X came after England's batter Joe Root ditched the aggressive approach and went on to score an unbeaten century. Notably, Root had been criticised for getting out while playing 'out of character' shots like reverse-scoop in crunch situations.

On Friday though, Root played the old-fashioned way and scored 106 not out as England finished the day at 302/7. Vaughan, who after England's loss in the third Test had said that the Three Lions should play with common sense, wrote on X: "Lovely to see Common sense Ball." Lovely to see Common sense Ball .. #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 23, 2024 × Root's century - his 10th against India and 31st in Tests, came when England were in deep trouble after losing five wickets in the first session of day 1 itself. The batter then stood tall and 113 runs for the sixth wicket with Ben Foakes (47).

England batter Zak Crawley also praised their 'best batter' and said: "He's probably the only bloke in our team who could have done that knock; he's that good, he's our best player and he's stepped up when we needed him to," he said after the day's play.

Ex-skipper Vaughan was definitely happy to see Root come back to his old self but criticised the Ranchi pitch for being a shocker.