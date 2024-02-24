IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 2: Anil Kumble reveals reason behind England spinner Shoaib Bashir's four-for

Former India skipper Anil Kumble has praised England spinner Shoaib Bashir for his four-for on day 2 (Feb 24) of the fourth Test against India in Ranchi. Bashir took wickets of Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal. His exploits made sure India (219/7) are well behind in the match - 134 runs to be exact after the end of play on Saturday.

“He's been very impressive. The kind of lines he bowled as an off-spinner, he's kept it outside of the right-hander's eye-line. Very few off-spinners bowl from over the stumps to right-handers these days but he's been very consistent,” said Kumble on Jio Cinema after the stumps on day 2.

“He's got the pace right on this surface. And look at that length, it's fantastic to see that almost 90 per cent is in the productive area where the odd ball will jump. The beehive is perfect for an off-spinner,” Kumble added.

Kumble also revealed how Bashir was selected for India tour despite very little experience and praised the England management for taking a bet on the young spinner.

“Credit to England management for taking a punt on Bashir. What I understand is that Sir Alastair Cook was batting against Bashir and some 20 balls that Ben Stokes saw, prompted him to get him on tour to India,” noted Kumble.

Dhruv Jurel (30) and spinner Kuldeep Yadav (17) were on the crease and have added unbeaten 42 runs for the eighth wicket to frustrate England who were looking set to get a big lead after the hosts were 177/7.