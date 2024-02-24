IND vs ENG: 'Need to be mentally prepared' - Mhambrey on India's challenge of chasing on a tricky Ranchi pitch

India ended Day 2 of the fourth and penultimate Test versus England, at the JSCA International stadium in Ranchi, tottering at 219 for 7, trailing visitors' 353 by 134. The pitch has not very threatening but the odd ball is keeping very low. Given India are way behind at present, their bowling coach Paras Mhambrey reflected on the challenge of batting fourth on a tricky Ranchi pitch on Saturday (Feb 24).

Responding to WION's correspondent, Mhambrey said after Day 2, "It is far fetched right now (when asked what can be a safe total to chase). We have two batters in the crease who really applied themselves (Dhruv Jurel-Kuldeep Yadav have added an unbeaten 42 runs for the eighth wicket)." He added, "It is important to get close to their total. Right now, that is most important and then we will assess. Mentally, we need to be prepared to chase whatever the target is. And definitely, we need to bat better in the second innings."

India commenced the second day's play with England being 302-7. While pacer Ollie Robinson scored a maiden fifty (58) and centurion Joe Root carried his bat (122*), Ravindra Jadeja stepped up and dismissed England's tail as they folded for 353. In reply, India lost skipper Rohit (2) but Yashasvi Jaiswal (73) and Shubman Gill (38) steadied the ship before Shoaib Bashir's four-fer, and Tom Hartley's twin strikes, dented their progress.

At 177-7, India were on the mat before Jurel-Kuldeep managed to dodge the last hour of the day. However, India are way behind and need a big effort to get closer to England's 353 as a big lead can put visitors in the driver's seat.