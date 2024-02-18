IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jadeja five-for after Jaiswal's unbeaten 214 hand India 434-run win in Rajkot

India beat England by 434 runs on day 4 (Feb 18) of the third Test in Rajkot to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Chasing a mammoth 557, England were bowled out for a paltry 122 in their second innings. India's Ravindra Jadeja took 5/41 to lead the English collapse which took just more than a session. Apart from Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with two wickets.

England started horribly in the chase with first innings' centurion Ben Duckett being first one to go, thanks to a quick run-out by Mohammed Siraj and Dhruv Jurel. Jasprit Bumrah then trapped Zak Crawley LBW as England went to tea at 18/2.

Jadeja then struck thrice after tea to dismiss Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root to dash all hopes for England. England skipper Ben Stokes and Rehan Ahmed were the next to fall off Kuldeep Yadav as England lost three wickets for no runs. Tom Hartley and Ben Foakes then added 32 runs for the eight wicket before Jadeja came on to send back Foakes.

Ashwin, who joined the team earlier in the day after missing the Test on day 3 (Feb 17) due to medical emergency, clean bowled Hartley to bring England at nine down before 100. Jadeja then took the wicket off Mark Wood, who scored 33 off 15 in vain, to complete his five-for and wrap up the win for India.

Earlier, India started from their overnight score of 196/2 with Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav on the crease. Gill was first to fall on 91 because of a mix-up with Kuldeep. Jaiswal, who had retired on day 3 after scoring 104 due to back spams, came to bat after Gill's departure.

Kuldeep also departed soon and debutant Sarfaraz Khan joined Jaiswal on the crease. The duo added unbeaten 172 runs for the fifth wicket before skipper Rohit Sharma declared India's second innings on 430/4 shortly before tea on Sunday. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 214 - his second double ton in as many matches. Meanwhile Sarfaraz, who had scored 62 in first innings, scored 68 not out in second- only the fourth Indian batter to score fifty-plus scores in both innings of his debut match.