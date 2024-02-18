IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal equals Wasim Akram's record of most sixes in an innings

Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, on day 4 (Feb 18) of the third Test against England, equaled former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram's record of most sixes in a Test innings. Jaiswal scored unbeaten 214 in India's second innings and hit 12 sixes, same as Akram had hit during his 257 not out in 1996. Jaiswal, who had retired on day 3 after scoring 104 due to back spams, came to bat after Shubman Gill (91) got out in the first session.

Jaiswal also went one up on Navjot Singh Sidhu for most sixes in a Test innings by an Indian batter. Sidhu had hit eight sixes against Sri Lanka in 1994 during his innings of 124. Thanks to the youngster, India scored a mammoth 430/4 in their second innings before declaring and set England an Everest-like target of 557.

During his innings, Jaiswal also hit England great James Anderson for three consecutive sixes. The sixes came in 85th over of India's second innings with Jaiswal batting on 159. He dispatched second, third and fourth ball for a six in the bowler's 12th over.

This was only the second time that Anderson, who has 696 red-ball wickets to his name, has been hit for three back-to-back sixes in his Test career. Prior to Jaiswal, former Australia batter George Bailey had done the same to Anderson in 2013 in Perth.

The century is Jaiswal's second in the series, having already scored a double ton in the second Test in Vizag which India won by 106 runs.