IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3: Ben Stokes takes SENSATIONAL catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer - WATCH

England skipper Ben Stokes produced a sensational piece of fielding on day 3 (Feb 4) to dismiss India's Shreyas Iyer. Stokes ran backward towards mid-off area to catch Iyer off spinner Tom Hartley. Iyer was third wicket to fall for India on the third day as England tried to claw back in the game after conceding a 143-run lead in the first innings on day 2 of the second Test in Vizag.

Iyer fell just before lunch on day 3 on the personal score of 29 with India on 111. The batter had added 81 runs for the third wicket. Earlier, India started from their overnight score of 28/0 in the second innings but England veteran James Anderson struck early to send back both skipper Rohit Sharma and first innings' double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal. India were suddenly 30/2 before Gill and Iyer batted out almost rest of the first season.

As for England, they were cruising along nicely at 114-1 on day 2 of the Test before Jasprit Bumrah bowled a magical spell. For the visitors, Zak Crawley top scored with 76 runs but once he was dismissed by Axar Patel, England kept losing wickets at regular interval.

Bumrah, who bowled magnificently and conjured one of the best spells of his career, especially in India, took 6/45 as England fold out 143-run short of India's first innings total of 396.

“I’ve done it before and it came off, but it didn’t come off today. I was disappointed with myself, especially when the wickets fell after. But I’ll keep telling myself to back my aggressive game because that’s what got me here,” said Crawley about playing one shot too many during his innings.