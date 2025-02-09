The 2nd ODI between India and England was interrupted due to a technical issue with one of the floodlights at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha. With India chasing 305 in the 2nd innings, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a steady start with skipper Rohit hitting some big shots in the beginning of the powerplay as well.

The 7th over brought the interruption as one of the floodlights started flickering and then went completely off. While the technicians seemed to have fixed it at one point, the flickering started again and saw the players leaving the field after 6.1 overs with India 48 for no loss at the moment.

India were chasing a target of 305 runs.

Recently, Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, acting president of Odisha Cricket Association, spoke about renovating the Barabati Stadium and revealed that the cricketing body was in talks with the government for the same.

“It was supposed to get renovated, this is a very old stadium. We have all the facilities, have made partial renovations as you can see. We have been in talks with the government,” Mohanty was quoted to the Indian Express.

“With the government changing in 2024, the OCA is continuing their talks with the new government for support. “Without government funding, we cannot do a complete overhaul. BCCI will support with their infrastructure fund, but we need government support. The new government, they are also keen to develop. They wanted to build another stadium,” added Mohanty.

(With inputs from agencies)